fbpx
Nigeria Fell Short Of Its Financial Services Inclusion Goal In 2020 By 19%

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCENEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigeria Fell Short Of Its Financial Services Inclusion Goal In 2020 By 19%

June 3, 20210141
Nigeria Fell Short Of Its Financial Services Inclusion Goal In 2020 By 19%

A survey conducted by financial services firm, Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA), themed ‘Access to Financial Services in Nigeria 2020’ noted that Nigeria’s financial inclusion goal fell short by 19 percent.

The country’s initial target was a 71 percent inclusion rate, however, the level only climbed to 51 percent, from 2018’s 49 percent.

The report read, “51 percent of Nigerian adults are using formal financial services, such as bank, microfinance bank, mobile money, insurance, or pension accounts, up from 49 percent in 2018.

“This has largely been driven by growth in banking, with 45 percent of Nigerians banked in 2020, up from 40 percent in 2018.

“Although financial inclusion has grown in the past decade, Nigeria fell short of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy targets for 2020.

“Nigeria had aimed to reach 70 percent of Nigerians with formal financial services by 2020; the actual figure was 51 percent.

READ ALSO: Transfer Window Lends Positive Development To Insurance Industry

“The strategy also set targets for overall financial inclusion, which counts Nigerians that use either formal financial services or informal financial services that are not nationally regulated, such as savings groups.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability (FSS), Aishah Ahmad, noted that the movement for more financial inclusion in the country had been propelled by efforts of the CBN.

She said, “The CBN has accordingly been at the forefront of the efforts to drive financial inclusion in Nigeria by championing the development & implementation of Nigeria’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy led by the CBN Governor.

“Despite progress achieved to date, critical groups remained excluded including women, rural dwellers and citizens in the northern area.

“To address the issue with women, CBN launched a Framework for Advancing Women’s Financial Inclusion in Nigeria in 2020 and is leading the industry to implement the framework, which we expect to lead to significant increase in women financial inclusion in Nigeria.”

About Author

Nigeria Fell Short Of Its Financial Services Inclusion Goal In 2020 By 19%
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

NDDC Probe COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 23, 20200137

Reps Threaten Legal Action against Akpabio after Expiration of 48 hours Ultimatum

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The House of Representatives has resolved to institute a legal suit against the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, following the expiration of a 48-hour ultim
Read More
August 2, 20141153

Glasgow 2014: Nigeria Qualifies For 4X400m Men/Female Finals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian men and women 4×400 metres teams Friday qualified for the final of their events, which holds today. The men’s team featuring Noah Akwu, Saihu
Read More
BREAKING: Scarcity of Fuel Feared as PENGASSAN Issues Strike Notice CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALLABOURNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
November 9, 202001016

BREAKING: Scarcity of Fuel Feared as PENGASSAN Issues Strike Notice

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria may face the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, in coming days as oil workers have been ordered to down tools nationwide. Oi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.