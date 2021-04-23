fbpx
Nigeria Exported Goods Worth $700m To Indonesia In 2020

April 23, 2021
The Director, Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre, Hendro Jonathan, disclosed that Nigeria’s exported goods to Indonesia in 2020 were worth $700 million.

This disclosure was made in Lagos at a briefing introducing the Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa (EMWA) 2021 exhibition, according to the Guardian.

He noted that there was a positive trade for Nigeria than Indonesia, as goods imported from the Asian country to Nigeria were worth $300 million.

Jonathan said, “Nigeria sells more to Indonesia. Therefore, the trade balance is more positive on the Nigeria side than Indonesia. However, we are increasing our export gradually and hope to be at the same level as Nigeria.

“We import crude oil, used cartons, rubber latex from Nigeria and export pharmaceutical products, palm oil, paper products, printing materials, vehicle tyres and textile to Nigeria.”

The exhibition is scheduled to hold from April 27 to 29, 2021.

Kindness Udoh
