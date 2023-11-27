Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) Reports 30% Return on Investment

The Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has revealed that investors in Nigeria can expect approximately a 30% return on their investments. Stella Okotete, the Executive Director of Business Development at NEXIM, shared this information during a meeting with the Mexican Ambassador to Nigeria, Alfredo Miranda, and his delegation in Abuja.

Okotete emphasized the potential for a partnership between Nigeria and Mexico, aiming to expand access to Nigerian goods in the Mexican market. She believes that collaboration with Mexico could enhance Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, attract investment opportunities, and foster prosperity for both nations.

During the meeting, Okotete showcased Nigerian-made export goods that were financed by NEXIM. In a statement issued by the bank in Abuja, she highlighted various investment opportunities available in Nigeria.

Okotete assured the Mexican delegation that Nigeria offers a favorable environment for investment, with 100% access to foreign exchange for repatriation and a substantial return on investment ranging from seven to 30%, which she claimed is unparalleled. She encouraged businesses to explore the untapped mining sector in Nigeria, where Mexico has a significant advantage.

The visit by the Mexican delegation is seen as a step toward deepening trade relationships, fostering economic growth, and exploring mutually beneficial investment opportunities between the two nations. In response, Ambassador Miranda acknowledged Nigeria’s potential for increased economic and bilateral cooperation, emphasizing the initiatives undertaken by NEXIM to promote non-oil exports for sustainable economic growth.

Miranda, noting Mexico’s $1.4 trillion economy, expressed the belief that Nigerian businesses and exporters could greatly benefit from the economic ties between the two countries. He emphasized the importance of identifying business opportunities in both nations to enhance trade, attract investments, and facilitate financing for their development through favorable trade policies.