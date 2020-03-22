Nigeria Enforces Sectoral Lockdown as Nation Grapples with Rising Cases

NRC shuts down rail operations

Death toll rises to 12,978, infected cases jump to 304,035 globally

Lagos reduces social gathering to 20 people

Police to enforce restriction order

After recording 11 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 22, but with two fully recovered and discharged, the federal government, on Saturday, announced sterner measures to control the spread of the pandemic. The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) issued a directive restricting all international flights to all Nigerian airports from tomorrow. But exempted from the ban are “emergency aircraft, state aircraft and any other aircraft that might be so approved by the appropriate authority,” according to a clarification by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) dated March 21, 2020.

NAMA said, “However, any Intentional flight operation that might be so approved shall be required to submit manifest to the Port Health authority prior to arrival in Nigeria.

“Domestic flights shall continue normal operations at all airports.”

In a letter addressed to both domestic and foreign airlines, NCAA said in addition to earlier restriction of flights to Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu airports, it would from tomorrow ban all international flights to Lagos and Abuja airports.

That was as the Emirates Airline said it would be suspending all flights into Lagos and Abuja from its base in Dubai, starting tomorrow, March 23, due to the effect of the Coronavirus. The pandemic has infected 304,035 globally and claimed 12,978 lives, with Italy bearing the highest death number in the world. Italy’s daily coronavirus death toll rose by 793 Saturday, bringing the total to 4,825

In further stringent measures to suppress the spread of the virus, the federal government through the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) shut down train services across the country, starting, also, tomorrow.

Lagos State, where the first case of Covid-19 was discovered, announced some new measures as a way of curbing the spread of the virus, chief among which was a reduction in the number of persons at social gatherings. From 50 announced in an earlier directive, the state government reduced the number to 20, and commenced immediate enforcement of the order.

NAMA Shut Airspace to Inbound and Outbound Flights Midnight Today

NCAA, in the letter with ref no NCAA/DG, AIR/11/16/106, dated March 21, 2020, and issued from Lagos, stated, “Further to our earlier letter on the restriction of international flights into Nigeria, we wish to inform you that effective Monday 23rd March at 2300Z to 23rd April at 2300Z, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos (DNMM) and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (DNAA) will be closed to all international flights.

“This is in addition to the closure of Mallam Aminu Kano Inter

national Airport, Kano (DNKN), Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu (DNEN), and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa (DNPC) effective Saturday 21 March at 2300Z.

“Henceforth, all airports in Nigeria are closed to all incoming international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights.

“Domestic flights will continue normal operations at all airports. All airlines are required to submit passenger manifest to Port Health Authorities prior to the arrival of flights into Nigeria.”

NCAA’s Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Captain Musa Nuhu, signed the letter.

The closure of Nigeria’s five international airports to foreign flights effectively marks a lockdown of the country, as airlines and airports record huge revenue losses that could rise to a trillion dollars, if COVID-19 remains unabated in the days ahead.

NRC, in its own letter dated March 21, 2020 and signed by Deputy Director, Public Relations, Yakubu Mahmood, for Board and Management, said the decision to suspend train services was “in view of the report of the already known Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. Further information on passengers’ trains services will be made available in due cause to our esteemed passengers.”

Apart from suspending operations to the Nigerian airports, Emirates Airline said it would also cancel three already booked flights to the country. It apologized to passengers for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation.

The airline said, “Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the aviation industry, Emirates will be suspending operations into Lagos and Abuja.

“EK785/786; EK781/782 and EK783/784, the above-listed flights are cancelled from March 23, 2020. We regret any inconvenience that this may cause. As the situation is being reviewed, we will keep you posted. Passengers may visit our website for the latest travel update information.”

Source: THISDAY