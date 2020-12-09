Nigeria Emerges Second Bitcoin Trader With $566 million

December 9, 2020 16

Paxful’s database has revealed Nigeria as one of the world’s leading bitcoin-trading countries. Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy, has traded bitcoins worth more than $566m between 2015-2020, making them the second biggest Bitcoin nation in the world and the biggest bitcoin trader in Africa.

Nigeria has traded more bitcoins than any other country worldwide (60,215 BTC). Only the US has traded more bitcoins (535,660 BTC).

2020 saw more bitcoin trading in Nigeria than ever before, with a bitcoin trade worth $213,719,383.

There has been a steady increase in traded bitcoins from January 2020 to August 2020, with July seeing an all-year high in trading (2,664.8 BTC).

Nigeria has traded bitcoin worth more than almost any other country ($566,668,692), beating the likes of other key bitcoin nations such as China, the UK and India. Only the US has traded for a higher amount ($3,755,463,837).

Volume (USD) Volume (BTC) Ranking Country Volume USD Ranking Country Volume BTC 1 USA $3,755,463,837 1 USA 535,660 2 Nigeria $566,668,692 2 Nigeria 60,215 3 China $181,329,392 3 China 20,553 4 Canada $131,108,721 4 Canada 15,367 5 UK $119,440,278 5 UK 11,169 6 India $94,794,948 6 India 10,017 7 Australia $75,643,905 7 Australia 7,050 8 Kenya $55,292,942 8 Kenya 5,895 9 Philippines $22,733,649 9 Vietnam 3,323 10 South Africa $18,935,812 10 Philippines 2,121

Nigeria; Africa’s Highest Bitcoin Trader

Nigeria has traded 10 times higher than Kenya and (Nigeria) has recorded 60,215 bitcoins trades which is the highest in Africa.

Volume (USD) Volume (BTC) Ranking Country Volume USD Ranking Country Volume BTC 1 Nigeria $566,668,692 1 Nigeria 60,215 2 Kenya $55,292,942 2 Kenya 5,895 3 South Africa $18,935,812 3 South Africa 1,802 4 Morocco $2,062,062 4 Morocco 306 5 Tanzania $164,461 5 Tanzania 16

More bitcoins were traded in 2020 than before in Nigeria

Even though the year including the pandemic is not over, 2020 has seen more bitcoin trading in Nigeria than ever before, with 20,504.50 BTC being traded – this is a 20% increase from 2019.

The bitcoin trading industry in Nigeria was worth $213,719,383 in this year alone, which marks an increase of 102% from 2019.

Year Volume USD Increase YoY Volume BTC Increase YoY 2017 $65,299,758 NA 8,324 NA 2018 $181,588,262 178% 14,302 72% 2019 $106,061,289 -42% 17,084.20 19% 2020 (January 1- November 14) $213,719,383 102% 20,504.50 20%

Bitcoin trading increased in Nigeria during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic

There has been an increase in bitcoin trading in the year 2020 from January to July, with July seeing an all-year high in trading (2,664.8 BTC).

Nigeria saw its highest increase of traded bitcoins during the lockdown months, with 30.8% more bitcoins being traded in May than in April.

August witnessed the highest volume of USD trading ($30m).

The volume of bitcoins and USD have decreased since August, with October being the month with the least total trades of bitcoins since January.