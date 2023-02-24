Nigeria Emerges 5th Most Interested Country In Bitcoin

Nigeria is the 5th most country most obsessed with Bitcoin, it is in fact the only African country in the top 20, with the next African country, Kenya, placing 29 on the list.

Cryptocurrency betting experts cryptobetting.org combined Google trends searches across the globe to see the highest number of countries searching for Bitcoin, alongside this we obtain data on how many Bitcoin ATMs there are in each country, divided by a population of 100 thousand.

Finally, data on cryptocurrency ownership by country was obtained. All of these different metrics were combined to create a 10-point scale that assigned each country a rating out of 100.

Ahead of Nigeria are, United States in top position, followed by El Salvador, Vietnam and Canada.

Nigeria – 25.31/100

Nigeria is a leading player in the world of Bitcoin, ranking fifth on the list of countries with the most popular Bitcoin usage. The country is the leader in Bitcoin popularity on the continent of Africa, demonstrating a strong trend towards digital currencies in the region.

Nigeria also ranks second globally for Google Trends searches for Bitcoin, further emphasizing the high level of interest and recognition of the digital currency in the country.

With a large and growing market, Nigeria is an important player in the world of Bitcoin and ranks fifth on this list. The study shows 5.7% of Nigerian have invested in Cryptocurrency, the majority being Bitcoin.

The interest and adoption of Bitcoin in Nigeria is a testament to the growing acceptance of digital currencies as a legitimate form of investment and financial instrument.

Where do the other countries place on the list?

Switzerland places sixth on the list and is the European country with the highest interest in Bitcoin, rounding out the top ten is the Philippines, India, Venezuela and Austria. The United Kingdom places 20th on the list.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for cryptobetting.org said: “Bitcoin is by far the most popular cryptocurrency across the world, this piece places different metrics together to show where in the globe bitcoin there is the highest interest in Bitcoin.

While it was expected that the United States would place first. It’s interesting to see that El Salvador places second. This can be explained by the fact that Bitcoin is legal tender. This list shows diversity, with countries from different continents placing on the list showing Bitcoin’s interest is global.”

The study was conducted by cryptobetting.org, which specialises in reviewing cryptocurrency betting websites.

If you would like to see the published study, please click here https://cryptobetting.org/blog/countries-with-highest-interest-in-bitcoin/

Country Crypto Trends No. ATMs No. ATMs / 100k Ownership (%) Crypto Trends No. ATMs / capita Ownership (%) Score / 100 Ranking United States 14 33676 10.26 0.1322 1.4 10 5.08 54.95 1 El Salvador 100 212 3.285 0.017 10 3.2 0.65 46.19 2 Vietnam 7 8 0.008 0.26 0.7 0.01 10 35.69 3 Canada 21 2645 7.15 0.041 2.1 6.97 1.58 35.49 4 Nigeria 54 2 0.001 0.057 5.4 0 2.19 25.31 5 Switzerland 32 156 1.819 0.02 3.2 1.77 0.77 19.14 6 Philippines 6 13 0.012 0.13 0.6 0.01 5 18.71 7 India 7 2 0 0.115 0.7 0 4.42 17.08 8 Venezuela 11 1 0.004 0.103 1.1 0 3.96 16.88 9 Austria 30 127 1.431 0.013 3 1.39 0.5 16.31 10 Slovenia 33 21 1.006 0.011 3.3 0.98 0.42 15.68 11 Netherlands 35 19 0.11 0.027 3.5 0.11 1.04 15.48 12 Turkey 25 15 0.018 0.055 2.5 0.02 2.12 15.44 13 Brazil 13 25 0.012 0.083 1.3 0.01 3.19 15.01 14 Ukraine 3 33 0.074 0.103 0.3 0.07 3.96 14.45 15 Thailand 7 3 0.004 0.093 0.7 0 3.58 14.27 16 Germany 24 114 0.137 0.042 2.4 0.13 1.62 13.83 17 Australia 19 251 0.974 0.027 1.9 0.95 1.04 12.96 18 Hong Kong 11 146 1.945 0.023 1.1 1.9 0.88 12.93 19 United Kingdom 15 29 0.043 0.055 1.5 0.04 2.12 12.19 20