Nigeria Electricity Report 2021: Energy Billed, Revenue Generated And Customers By DISCOS

In total, electricity billed in 2021 grew by 5.98% from 22,042.28 (Gwh) in 2020 to 23,360.59 (Gwh) in 2021. In 2021, total revenue collected stood at N761.17 billion, an increase of 44.50% compared to N526.77 billion in 2020. Moreover, the total number of customers recorded in 2021 was 10.51 million, higher than 10.37 million in 2020.

The number of metered customers rose by 36.18% from 3.51 million in 2020 to 4.77 million in 2021, while estimated billing customers decreased by 16.32% from 6.86 million in 2020 to 5.74 million in 2021

