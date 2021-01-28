fbpx
Nigeria Drops On Transparency International Corruption Index

January 28, 2021
Nigeria’s scorecard on the Transparency International corruption perception index has plummeted to its worst level since 2015.

In the index released on Thursday, Nigeria recorded 25 out of possible 100 points. The index ranking scale indicates zero being the worst performing countries, while one hundred shows the best.

Nigeria also slipped to 149 out of the 180 countries surveyed, making the country the second most corrupt country in West Africa

The 2020 rating is one point below that of 2019 when the country scored 26 points, and two points below its ranking in 2018 and 2017 when it got 27 points.

It is also the worst ranking the country has got in five years: It scored 26 points in 2015 and 28 points in 2016.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

