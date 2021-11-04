fbpx

Nigeria Does Not Require New Road Projects — Fashola

November 4, 2021
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has stated that Nigeria does not need new road projects.

Fashola made the comment while appearing before the house of representatives committee on works to defend the ministry’s budget on Wednesday.

He stated that rather than award new road projects, the “limited resources” should be used for the completion of abandoned and uncompleted projects.

“The number of projects is increasing and all of us must find a way to come to a consensus because our revenue is not increasing at the same exponential rate,” he said.

“What we are seeing every year is that we appropriate for a very token amount for a project of certain quantum. Now, once the award is done, the question of financing becomes a challenge.

“With the inflation and everything, there must come a time and I think that time is now; Mr chairman and honourable members, enough of new roads and new projects.

“Let us concentrate our limited resources to complete or progress some of what we have started. In finding the solution, I will be happy. There are a couple of roads in Osun and we cannot finish all of them in one budget cycle.

“If the parliamentarians from each state can come together and say, this is on priority project for us and decide that let us move our zonal intervention project — and say this is what we want to achieve — this is an honest conversation we must have.”

Fashola also stated that the government must grow its revenue generation to cut borrowing, noting that such loans have become a matter of concern in the public space.

