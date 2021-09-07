Nigeria Does Not Have A True Leader To Unify The Country, Says Okowa

September 7, 2021 125

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has stated that Nigeria does not have a true national leader to unite the country.

He made the statement in the state’s capital, Asaba on Monday at the 2021 Sam Epelle Memorial Gold Paper Lecture, hosted by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

He described the theme of the lecture, ‘Reinventing Nigeria’s Unity for Global Relevance in the 21st Century: Issues of Identity, Governance and Stability’ as apt.

He stated that the endowments and resources of Nigeria cannot be harnessed and put to full economic benefit without unity.

He noted that Nigerians seem to enjoy more comfort, protection and security from their ethnic identity and that the nation will become better and able to harness its untapped resources if the people become more united.

“Nigeria needs unity today and always. We can become a better nation if we work together,” Okowa said.

“From all indications, bad governance, ethnoreligious conflicts and lack of faith in the electoral process, are major causes of disunity in the country.

“The concept of one Nigeria, therefore, is still just a theory. Another factor responsible for our current disunity is the lack of political will to devise a constitution that supports true federalism.

“The nation lacks a true national leader with a clear determination and focus to unify the country.

“It is the leader that charts and navigates the way for the flock to follow and it is the leader’s action, inaction and body language that dictate the tunes for the dance steps of the public.

“There is no doubt that inefficient leadership is the major challenge retarding the growth and sustainable development of Nigeria.”

Okowa stated further that Nigeria is in critical need of good leadership that will entrench the desired unity, sustainable growth and development in the nation.

He said leadership is pivotal to whatever social change desired in any society.

“Having such a unifying person would have been one big leap because it could have taken care of the most central challenges of our country,” he added.

“With a good leader, the country would immensely benefit more from its ethnoreligious diversity.”



He urged the federal and state governments to pay closer attention to the youths.