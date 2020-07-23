Nigeria Denies Receiving $100 million Palliative Grant From IOC

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has responded to the issue of the $100 million grant given by the International Olympic Committee, clarifying that the body did not receive that sum as a palliative grant from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

NOC President, Engr Habu Gumel explained that the International Olympic Committee earmarked the fund for its member associations in which 15 International Federations (IFs) got loans, a donation to 5 International Federations (IFs) and others to the tune of $63 million to cushion the effect of the pandemic while 206 NOCs will get a share of $37million based on Olympic Solidarity evaluation of needs and assessment.

He further explained that when that is achieved, the Nigeria Olympic Committee will know what will accrue to them as a body.

In an Executive Committee meeting done online on Wednesday, the NOC discussed the way forward toward, particularly on post-COVID-19 sporting activities in Nigeria.

On the agenda, the Executive Board discussed the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic games in 2021, Commonwealth Youth Games which is postponed till 2023, the Commonwealth Games, Birmingham in 2022, the athletes’ welfare, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) agenda on 30% women involvement in the National Federations activities and the upliftment of the National Federations.

The president informed the committee that preparation in terms of logistics for the Olympics has reached a commendable height and he thanked the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare for his support towards achieving it and in the same vein, he said federations that are yet to qualify for the Olympics should check their portals for the update.

In conclusion, he charged the Federations to continue to work in unity with the NOC and the federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for the betterment of the game while NOC will remain committed to supporting the Sporting Federations and the athletes to achieve the desired goal.

Source: Channels TV