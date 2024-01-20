Nigeria Customs Service Set to Launch E-Auction Platform

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

In a bid to enhance transparency and efficiency, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the official unveiling of its revamped e-auction platform scheduled for Tuesday. The National Public Relations Officer of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada, disclosed this in a statement, emphasizing the commitment of the NCS to continuous improvement in its operations.

The move aligns with the guidelines outlined in the newly enacted NCS Act, 2023, reflecting the service’s dedication to fostering efficiency and fairness in its operations. The NCS initially introduced electronic platforms for auctions in 2017 to ensure transparency in the sale of seized goods. However, the platform was temporarily suspended due to reported difficulties faced by prospective bidders in accessing it.

According to Maiwada, the upgraded e-auction platform represents an improved version of the previous portal, designed to provide all Nigerians with an equal opportunity to participate. Since its relaunch, the platform has demonstrated positive outcomes, including 1137 bids, 1099 registered applicants, 652 successfully paid administration fees, 100 vehicles uploaded, and 86 vehicles bid and won.

Successful bidders are encouraged to promptly download their winning certificates through the provided link in the confirmation email. Subsequently, winners are required to present the certificate at the location where the goods are domiciled, and the clearance process is expected to be completed within seven days.

The auctions are scheduled to be periodic, open every Tuesday from 12 noon to 6 pm, providing regular opportunities for the public to participate and bid for desired items. Comprehensive details and guidelines on the e-auction process are available on the NCS website, and interested participants are encouraged to visit for further information.

While acknowledging occasional glitches reported by participants, potentially attributed to high traffic, the NCS assured the public that its dedicated technical team is actively addressing the situation. The service remains committed to transparency, accessibility, and public engagement through its revamped e-auction platform, fostering a fair and efficient process for the disposal of seized and overtime goods. The re-launch seeks to address concerns raised by stakeholders and ensure a seamless experience for participants in all subsequent exercises.