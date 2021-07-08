Nigeria Customs Service Extends Private Aircraft Verication Deadline Till July 20

July 8, 2021 98

The deadline for the verification of private aircraft has been extended till July 20. This was announced by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Joseph Attah on Thursday, in Abuja.

The verification exercise for private aircraft owners commenced between June 7 and July 6, 2021, due to rising cases of insecurity in the country.

In July, the agency noted that privately owned aircraft in the country with unverified documents will be confiscated from July 6, 2021.

He stated “At the end of the verification period, a total number of 58 private aircraft owners complied.

“In the process of verification, infractions discovered ranged around breach of temporary importation agreement and non-appropriate payment of duty and taxes.

“Interestingly, those in default have indicated interest to pay, with some already commencing the process by making appropriate declarations.

“Considering the level of response and indications for more, the comptroller-general of Customs, Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), has graciously extended the verification period for 14 days between 7th July to 20th July, 2021”.

He added that NCS will not hesitate to invoke appropriate sanctions against any private aircraft owner that fails to take advantage of the extending period in verifying his/her aircraft.

Attah also said Customs generated over N1 trillion in the first half of the year as against the N713.5 billion revenue generated within the same period in 2020.