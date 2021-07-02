Nigeria Customs Seizes Contraband Worth N51m

July 2, 2021 128

Contraband goods with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N51.2 million have been intercepted and seized by the Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone D, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in the past four months.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the FOU Zone D comprises Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Plateau and Nasarawa States.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Bauchi, the Customs Comptroller of FOU zone, Mr Adesanmi Omiye, said the items seized are second-hand cars; used clothes, soap, pasta, rice, oil and textile materials.

He stated that the goods were seized following series of blockage and suppressing of smuggling activities within the area between February and June.

Omiye explained that the seized goods included four used vehicles with DPV of N5.13 million; 27 belt of second hand clothes with DPV of N4.86 million and 236 cartoons of soap with DPV of N1.5 million.

Others were 196 cartons of pasta; 60 kegs of vegetable oil, 143 bags of imported rice, 52 used tyres, and 24 bundles of textile materials.

According to him, the operation of the FOU is in line with the provision of Sections 8 and 158 as well as the Exercise Management Act Vap C45 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as amendmended.

”The unprecedented seizures were achieved through sharing of information, intelligence gathering and doggedness of the officers and men of FOU Zone D,” he said.