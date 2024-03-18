Nigeria Customs Opens Kamba Border In Kebbi State

To encourage trade between Nigeria and the neighboring Republics of Niger and Benin, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reopened the international border in Kamba town, Dandi LGA, Kebbi State.

This is stated in a statement provided to reporters in Birnin, Kebbi on Sunday, and signed by SC Mohammed Tajuddeen-Salisu, the spokesperson for the Kebbi Area Command of the service.

The Comptroller-General of the Customs, Mr. Bashir Adewale-Adeniyi, gave the order for the newly appointed Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Kebbi Command, Mr. Iheanacho Ernest-Ojike, to reopen the border for international trade on Friday.

According to the statement, Ernest-Ojike stated that the goal of reopening the border was to facilitate lawful trade, which would have a good effect on the development of the country.

“This is not a permission for importation of prohibited items that would ransack the economy and compromise national security,” he said.

” The officers and men of the command are ever ready to facilitate legitimate trade and act within the ambit of the law to simplify trade across Kamba Border.”

This is “as long as stakeholders import what is permitted by Customs extant laws, make proper declaration and pay appropriate duties to the Federal Government coffers”.

The spokesperson also reported the CAC as saying that food grains were still prohibited for exportation out of the country, considering the current scarcity of food in the nation.

The District Head of Kamba, Alhaji Mamuda Fana, commended the effort of the Federal Government, saying it was a new ray of hope to his people who had interest in cross-border businesses, and even small scale business owners domiciled in the area.

“I promise the Federal Government and NCS that my people will be cautioned on illegitimate trade and the advantage of reopening of the border to the country,” he promised.