Nigeria Customs Facilitates Export of 12,438 Containers Valued at $518 Million in First Nine Months of 2023

The Lilypond Export Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reported that between January and September 2023, it successfully enabled the export of 12,438 containers with a Free On Board (FOB) value totaling $518.69 million.

Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Ajibola Odusanya, disclosed this significant achievement in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, highlighting the diverse range of exported items and the command’s commitment to facilitating trade.

According to Odusanya’s data analysis, the exports handled by the Lilypond Export Command in the past year included a substantial mix of agricultural produce, locally manufactured goods, solid minerals, as well as other commodities such as foodstuff and personal effects.

In his words, “From January to the end of September, the command has facilitated the export of 12,438 containers. These comprise 6,524 twenty-foot containers and 5,914 forty-foot containers, with a collective FOB value of $518,690,852.93.”

He further detailed the types of goods exported, stating, “Among these exported items are agricultural produce like cocoa, cashew, soya, ginger, hibiscus flowers (zobo leaves), cotton, sesame seeds, and more. Additionally, we have locally manufactured goods, including cigarettes, cosmetic items, beverages, and solid minerals like aluminum, copper, magnesium, lithium, and zinc. We also handle various sundry commodities, such as foodstuff and personal effects.”

The Customs Area Controller, Ajibola Odusanya, praised the efficiency of the Lilypond Export Command, considering it a one-stop shop for export businesses. He also highlighted the current government policy in Nigeria, which mandates zero duty payment for most exports.

“Exporters are not required to pay export duties, except in special cases when previously imported goods are being re-exported. In such instances, a 2.5% levy is imposed on the current value of the goods with the government’s approval,” he explained.

Additionally, Mr. Augustine Umunnakwe, the Chairman of the Maritime Union at the Lilypond Export Terminal unit, commended the command’s efficiency in handling export operations. However, he noted that one of the challenges faced by the command was a shortage of manpower, particularly in dealing with shipping companies.