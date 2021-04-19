Nigeria Could Waste Borrowed $400m By End Of 2021 On Various ID Projects

April 19, 2021 181

The Chairman of Chams Plc., Demola Aladekomo, said that the Federal Government could splurge $400 million on the “management of various ID projects in the country.”

He stated this at a webinar themed, ‘Socio-economic Benefits of Shifting Paradigms,’ convened by the MBA class of 83/84 of the University of Lagos.

Aladekomo portended an unpleasant future for the country as a huge number of the Nigerian population is yet to be identified.

He urged the country to take advantage of the digital economy and create databases at all levels of government.

He said, “With about 210 million Nigerians yet to be identified fully, I foresee increased chaos, anarchy, militancy, banditry, kidnapping, nepotism, secession calls, corruption and blatant stealing.

“This will further be exacerbated in 2050 when our population is estimated to be about 400 million if not gotten right at this stage.

“Technologies have changed the landscape, digital economy is the new play, we need databases at national, state, agencies and sectoral levels.

“These data need to be domiciled in Nigeria while local technologies should be encouraged.

“Our private sector should be deliberately promoted to be involved in the execution of our national identity projects because with them there will be cost effective delivery, speed of execution, and attraction of funding/investment.

“Moreover, many of them have the right and most suited technology for our peculiar environment.”