Nigeria Contributes $100 million To ECOWAS For Fight Against Terrorism

January 24, 2021 15

Nigeria has contributed $100 million to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) fight against insecurity in the sub-region.

Speaking at the virtual 58th ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama told other delegates that the sum of $20m will be released for the implementation of the ECOWAS action plan on the fight against terrorism.

.He further stated that the remaining $80m will be disbursed towards combating terrorism and banditry in Nigeria’s north-east and north-west regions.

READ ALSO: Exporters Who Fail To Repatriate Proceeds Of Export To Be Denied Banking Services – CBN

Onyeama called for urgent implementation of the action plan which was scheduled to be in effect from 2020 to 2024

In 2015, President Buhari had hinged his election campaign on three major areas – economic development, fighting insecurity and corruption.

He restated that promise upon his re-election in 2019.

READ ALSO: 7 Things To Know About Larry King

Government officials as well as the Nigerian Army have severally stated that Boko Haram insurgents no longer have authority over any part of the country, especially in the northeast where the insurgents once had a stronghold.

The Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche has once told Channels Television what the country now has are remnants and a weakened enemy (Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters).

While the government continues to insist that successes have been recorded in its insurgency war, with banditry now seemingly on the rise, some have faulted the claims even as many, including frontline officers, have had to pay the supreme price.

Still, the government believes that the insecurity fight under the current administration has been far more progressive than in previous governments.