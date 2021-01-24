fbpx
Nigeria Contributes $100 million To ECOWAS For Fight Against Terrorism

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER

Nigeria Contributes $100 million To ECOWAS For Fight Against Terrorism

January 24, 2021015
Nigeria Contributes $100 million To ECOWAS For Fight Against Terrorism

Nigeria has contributed $100 million to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) fight against insecurity in the sub-region.

Speaking at the virtual 58th ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama told other delegates that the sum of $20m will be released for the implementation of the ECOWAS action plan on the fight against terrorism.

.He further stated that the remaining $80m will be disbursed towards combating terrorism and banditry in Nigeria’s north-east and north-west regions.

READ ALSO: Exporters Who Fail To Repatriate Proceeds Of Export To Be Denied Banking Services – CBN

Onyeama called for urgent implementation of the action plan which was scheduled to be in effect from 2020 to 2024

In 2015, President Buhari had hinged his election campaign on three major areas – economic development, fighting insecurity and corruption.

He restated that promise upon his re-election in 2019.

READ ALSO: 7 Things To Know About Larry King

Government officials as well as the Nigerian Army have severally stated that Boko Haram insurgents no longer have authority over any part of the country, especially in the northeast where the insurgents once had a stronghold.

The Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche has once told Channels Television what the country now has are remnants and a weakened enemy (Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters).

While the government continues to insist that successes have been recorded in its insurgency war, with banditry now seemingly on the rise, some have faulted the claims even as many, including frontline officers, have had to pay the supreme price.

Still, the government believes that the insecurity fight under the current administration has been far more progressive than in previous governments.

About Author

Nigeria Contributes $100 million To ECOWAS For Fight Against Terrorism
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

NCDC Confirms Three New Cases COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
March 19, 2020050

Africa’s Coronavirus Infection Cases Rise to 633, Death Count Swells to 17

.The number of persons infected by COVID-19 in Africa has climbed to 633, the World Health Organisation has said. The Gambia, Mauritius and Zambia have all reported their first cases of the virus in t
Read More
[ MAIN ]COVERMEDIA
May 6, 2013062

Ace Columnist of Vanguard Ngr Dies at 65

Long time Vanguard columnist, Chief Pini Jason Onyegbaduo, popularly known as Pini Jason, passed on, Saturday morning, May 4th in a Lagos hospital after undergoing a surgical procedure a few days ago.
Read More
Dollar COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
September 1, 2017043

Dollar Surges by 0.65% Against Rivals

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was 0.65 percent higher at 92.852, on Thursday,August 31. The greenback briefly pared gains after Trump dismiss
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon