Nigeria, Cameroon Join Forces To Fight Piracy In Gulf Of Guinea

April 27, 20210164
Nigeria, through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and the Inter Regional Coordination Centre (ICC) Cameroon, have formed an alliance to fight sea pirates and other forms of insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea (GOG).

This was disclosed in a joint statement by NIMASA, the Nigerian Navy and ICC Yaoundé, Cameroun.

The Director General of the NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, representing Nigeria, and the Executive Director of ICC Yaoundé, Admiral Narciso Fastudo Jr. had held several meetings before floating the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration Forum (GOG-MCF/SHADE).

The partners said GOG-MCF/SHADE, which was designed to facilitate shared awareness and de-conflict activities in the Gulf of Guinea, would be open to all GOG countries with similar capacities to join on a voluntary basis.

The statement read in part, “GOG-MCF/SHADE will focus on counter-piracy and armed robbery by bringing together regional, international, industry and NGO partners to advance and coordinate near term maritime activities with a view to working toward a set of common operational objectives in order to protect seafarers and ships operating off the coast of West and Central Africa.”  

Jamoh and Fastudo agreed to hold the first virtual meeting of GOG-MCF/SHADE as soon as practicable, saying modalities would be announced later.

Speaking on the collaboration, Jamoh said, “The new maritime security framework speaks to our own integrated approach to security in the country’s waters and the Gulf of Guinea. 

“We have always believed in bringing all maritime stakeholders on board in the search for security, and we have proffered that as a solution at various forums with our regional and international partners.

“I am confident that cooperative efforts and shared capabilities are the best approach to success in our collective quest for maritime security.”

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

