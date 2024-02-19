Nigeria, Brazil Seek Stronger Bilateral Relations as Trade Volume Drops

Nigeria and Brazil are exploring avenues to bolster bilateral ties, including the potential establishment of direct flight routes between Lagos and São Paulo. The discussions took place during a meeting between Nigeria’s President and his Brazilian counterpart at the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across various sectors, such as solid mineral exploration, healthcare, and agriculture, with the aim of revitalizing trade relations.

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil deliberated on ways to address the significant decline in trade volume between the two countries, which has plummeted by 84 percent.

In a statement released by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s economic potential and expressed readiness to overcome challenges hindering progress. He emphasized his government’s focus on critical sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture to foster sustainable economic prosperity.

President Lula da Silva acknowledged the historical ties between Nigeria and Brazil and lamented the decline in trade volume. He underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral relations across various domains, including academia, culture, commerce, agriculture, and industry.

Expressing his eagerness to improve relations, Lula da Silva emphasized the need for direct flights between Lagos and São Paulo, calling for collaboration in aviation and other sectors. He pledged to work diligently during his remaining tenure to enhance relations with Nigeria.

President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening ties with Brazil and underscored the importance of collaboration to unlock opportunities for mutual growth and development. He highlighted ongoing reforms aimed at improving Nigeria’s business environment and combating corruption.

The leaders expressed optimism about the prospects for partnership and collaboration between their countries, emphasizing the potential for economic growth and prosperity for their citizens. They pledged to work together to overcome challenges and build a brighter future for both nations.