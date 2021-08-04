Nigeria Becomes Full Member Of ICS, Gets Board Seat

August 4, 2021 62

Nigeria’s request for membership into the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has been granted making it the first on the continent to join the board.

The Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS was established in 2002 with the purpose of positioning the local shipping industry to participate fully in all commercial services in the Nigerian Coastal Waters and beyond.

It serves as the umbrella body for Nigeria’s shipping industry which includes; ship owners and operators, port and terminal operators, shipyard and dry dock owners service operators in the oil and gas sector.

“For us at the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, we recognise the significant position Nigeria holds as a maritime country; consequently, we consider our admission to full membership of ICS, as a call to higher responsibility and commitment to the goals and ideals that ICS represents,” Andy Isichei, President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping commented.

“As the first African Member State on the board of ICS, the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping will embrace this new position with enthusiasm, leveraging on our unique African experience to build a bridge between ICS and African Ship owners and operators with a view to broadening ICS’s geographical sphere of influence.”

Isichei will serve as the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping representative on the ICS Board.

The membership status of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping has been an associate member of ICS since 2019.

In July ICS named a new Chairman–Designate, choosing Grimaldi Group managing director Emanuele Grimaldi for that position.

He is scheduled to take over the position following a formal election in June 2022.