fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

Nigeria Attracted $8.99bn Fresh Investment In Q3 – NIPC

November 3, 20210198
The interest of foreign investors in Nigeria declined by 80 per cent in the second quarter of this year going by the reduced number of investment announcements monitored by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

Investors pledged to invest $8.99 billion in Nigeria in the third quarter of this year, according to a report by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) on investment announcements in the country.

NIPC said the investment announcements in Q3’21 was 130 percent higher than the $3.95 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2020 (Q3’20).

This brings the total investment announcements from January to September this year to $19.10 billion.

In the third quarter, the report stated that Lagos State attracted accounted fro about 81 percent of the total announcements at $7.29 billion.

The NPIC report stated, “The month of August was the most active during the quarter, accounting for 64 percent of the total announcements.

“The top 10 announcements accounted for 96 percent of the volume tracked. Compared to Q3 2020, there is a marked improvement in the level of confidence in the investing community post-COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Ikoyi Building Collapse: 9 Survivors Rescued, 4 More Corpses Dug out Of Rubble

“In the period covered by the report, Lagos State received the largest share of the announcements with 20 projects accounting for 81 percent ($7.29 billion) of the total in manufacturing, information and communications, finance and insurance, human health and social services, and electricity.

On a sectoral basis, NIPC reported that the sectors with the most investment announcements tracked were manufacturing (42 percent), electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (25 percent), information and communications (23 percent) and transportation (7 percent).

The commission added that domestic investors were the most active during the period accounting for 47 percent of the announcements, followed by announcements from South Korea (22 percent), South Africa (16 percent), and the Kingdom of Spain (6 percent).

About Author

Nigeria Attracted $8.99bn Fresh Investment In Q3 – NIPC
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria's Inflation Surges by 14.89 percent - NBS BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
November 16, 20152214

“Lower Food Prices Dragged Inflation Down to 9.3% in October” – NBS

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Inflation rate slid to 9.3 per cent in October from 9.4 per cent recorded in September. According to the Consumer Price Index, CPI, report for the Month of
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 20, 20180308

NSE Index Down 0.68% As Trading Opens New Week Red

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, June 19, closed the first trading session of the week in a downward traject
Read More
Pound BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
January 31, 20190199

Sterling Rises With No-deal Brexit Still Considered Unlikely

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sterling rose on Wednesday after declines triggered by the UK parliament’s rejection of amendments to delay Brexit, as investors bet the government would st
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.