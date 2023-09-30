To mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) is hosting a special edition of its Journalism & Society Conversations event on X (Twitter) on Sunday, 1 October 2023, from 5:00pm to 6:30pm (WAT).

The theme of the event, ‘Nigeria at 63: What hope for media independence?’ will be discussed by distinguished panellists, including Ijeoma Nwogwugwu, former Managing Director, Arise Television; Yushau Shuaib, Publisher, PR Nigeria; Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director, International Press Centre (IPC); Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa; and Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Print Media.

Participants can join the conversation here.

The panel to be moderated by Ireti Bakare-Yusuf, Radio Host, Nigeria Info FM, will assess the current trends within the Nigerian media landscape. It will delve into the pressing issues of press freedom challenges, regulatory frameworks and the pivotal role of investigative journalism in holding the government accountable and contributing to nation-building.

The session will also proffer possible solutions for an improved synergy between government, its agencies, non-state actors and the media to promote press freedom in Nigeria.

The WSCIJ’s Journalism & Society Conversations is a forum for online discussions about the place of the media in society – nationally and globally. This virtual engagement provides a safe space for stakeholders to access how journalists and the media perform and learn from experience sharing.

This edition is inclusive and welcomes participation from journalists, law enforcement agents, civil society organisations, human rights advocates, communication students and the public.