Nigeria At 63: FG Declares October 2 Public Holiday

To commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd anniversary of independence, the Federal Government (FG) has proclaimed October 2nd a public holiday.

Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, stated this in an Abuja statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade.

The interior minister acknowledged worldwide socioeconomic distress, stating that Nigeria is not immune. To reassure Nigerians, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the country’s problems.

He said: “It is today a known fact that difficult Socio-Economic and Security challenges are global, and Nigeria is not isolated.

Dr Olubunmi stated that “our warm welcoming spirit and love, as well as our unbounded human capital and the richness of our land, makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black Nation in the world being Africa’s pride and a beacon of hope.

“While wishing the citizens a memorable independence celebration, the Minister recalls that our founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe, and tongue, came together for Nigeria’s freedom which we enjoy today.”

As a fair tribute to the heroes of the past, the Minister emphasized that the Renewed Hope Agenda will deliver a better Nigeria for all citizens.