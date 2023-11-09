Nigeria and Algeria Set to Sign MoU for Direct Flight Route

The Federal Government, represented by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, is poised to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Algeria to establish a direct flight route between the two nations in the coming months.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, shared this development during a meeting with a delegation from Algeria, led by the Algerian Ambassador to Nigeria. Keyamo revealed that the Algerian delegation sought the reopening of the Algiers-Lagos route to revitalize the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) that had not been fully utilized over the years.

While Nigeria has had a longstanding BASA with Algeria, Keyamo emphasized that the agreement had not been maximized. The Algerian delegation proposed adding Abuja to their route in the spirit of fostering open skies in Africa, and reciprocally, they offered the city of Oran for Nigeria’s local airline operations.

Keyamo reassured the commitment of President Tinubu’s administration to safeguard domestic airlines, and he conveyed the need for reciprocity to the Algerian delegation, which they accepted.

The next steps involve the Federal Government reviewing the details of the agreement presented by the Algerian delegation. Keyamo expressed the government’s readiness to move swiftly through the bureaucratic process and hinted at a prompt signing of the MoU. The signing may take place either in Nigeria at a designated date or at an international forum.

The minister emphasized the positive aspects of competition and reduced airfare for the benefit of both Algeria and Nigeria. The Algerian Ambassador, Mr. Hocine Latli, affirmed that the flight agreement would reignite the dynamic partnership and cooperation between the two countries.

The move is seen as crucial for fostering stronger ties, and both parties look forward to restarting direct flights and enhancing their collaboration in the coming months.