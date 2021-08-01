Nigeria Among Top 10 Countries With Most Plastic Waste

August 1, 2021 96

Latest plastic waste statistics from the World population Review showed that Nigeria is one of the top 10 producers of plastic waste in the world.

The report estimated that every year between 4.8 to 12.7 million metric tons of plastic enter the ocean and Nigeria is one of the biggest contribution to this plastic pollution.

Specifically, the data showed that Nigeria, the seventh-largest country in the world, is the seventh-largest producer of plastic waste in the world.

It stated that the country produces about 5.96 million tons of plastic waste every year and that the Nigerian government has yet to make a commitment to reducing plastic pollution.

Source: World Population Review

China was found to be the worst country for plastic waste production in the world in 2021, with 59.08 tons of plastic. China plans to ban single-use, non-degradable bag in all major cities by the end of 2020 and in all cities and towns by 2022.

The United States, according to the report, is the second-largest producer of plastic waste in the world as it produces about 37.83 million tons of plastic waste and produces more than 275,000 tons of plastic litter.

Germany ranked third as it produces 14.48 million tons of plastic waste per year and 31,239 tons of plastic litter that is at risk of entering the ocean.

Brazil is the fourth-largest producer of plastic waste as it generates about 11.85 million tons of plastic waste per year.

Japan ranked fifth, according to World Population Review as it generates about 7.99 tons of plastic waste and more than 143,000 tons of plastic litter per year but the government is planning to reduce plastic use by 25% by 2030.

Pakistan generates about 6.41 million tons of plastic waste in a year, making it the sixth-largest producer of plastic waste.

The report stated that Russia ranks eight because it produces about 5.84 million tons of plastic every year and about 36.3 pieces of microplastic are found per kilogram of dry sediment in the Baltic Sea beaches in the Kaliningrad region.

Turkey is the ninth highest producer of plastic waste as it generates about 5.6 billion tons of plastic waste per year.

Egypt is the tenth-largest producer of plastic waste in the world, generating about 5.46 million tons of plastic per year.