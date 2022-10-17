Nigeria Allocates N248bn Towards Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Roads

The Federal Government has set aside N248.5 billion towards the building, upkeep, and restoration of current road projects across the country. This was made known during an examination of the 2023 appropriations bill that President Muhammadu Buhari had last Friday in Abuja before the National Assembly.

In his address, the President remarked that significant progress had been achieved in the restoration and reconstruction of important road networks, including the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway, and the East-West Road in the Niger Delta. In addition, he emphasized the desire to start these projects before his term ends in 2023.

The projects were funded by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, the Sukuk Bonds Program, and public-private partnerships.

The rehabilitation of the Ikorodu-Shagamu road in Lagos State, including the access road to Mosimi, will cost N100 million. Other road projects to be finished include the dualization of the Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road in Nasarawa and Benue states, the 9th Mile (Enugu)-Otukpo-Makurdi road in Enugu and Benue states, and the expansion of the Abuja-

Other road projects are the rehabilitation of Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia road project valued at N101.1bn, completion of the construction of the Chanchangi bridge along the Takum-Wukari road in Taraba State at the cost of N100m, dualisation of the Jattu-Fugar-Agenebode road and the reconstruction of Irekpa-Fugar-Agenebode road in Edo State at the cost of N250m.

Additionally, N400m was allotted for the construction of the Bidda-Sacci-Nupeko road and the Nupeko/Patigi bridge that spans the Niger River and connects the Niger/Kwara states of Nupeko and Patigi.

While the Wukari/Akwana road in Taraba State would cost N150 million to restore, the Maiduguri-Monguno route will cost N250 million.

Igboho Oloko-Agbonle road restoration would cost N250m, while Damaturu-Biu road rehabilitation in Yobe/Borno states will cost N300m and the joint border bridge project at Mfum/Ekok under the Nigeria/Cameroun international highway will cost N500m.

Other projects are the dualisation of Obajana junction to Benin (Okene-Auchi) at the cost of N5bn, limited rehabilitation of the road off the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at the cost of N25m, construction of Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota Expressway valued at N1m, rehabilitation of Ilorin-Kabba-Obajana road in Kwara/Kogi states at N400m, and comprehensive repair works of the Eko Bridge (4.1km) in Lagos State valued at N75m.