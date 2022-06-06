Nigeria Air Receives Air Transport License To Commence Operation

The Federal Government said that the nation’s proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air has received the Air Transport License (ATL) to commence operation.

The Federal Ministry of Aviation made this known on Monday in a tweet via its official Twitter page.

The ATL certificate has been presented to Nigeria Air.



This development comes four years after the national carrier was unveiled by Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation.

“The ATL certificate has been presented to Nigeria Air. Congratulations!,” the tweet reads.

“Nigeria Air is here and is going to provide quality service to Nigerians.”

Sirika said commencement of domestic operations would be announced soon.

“Nigeria Air Limited received from Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) an Air Transport License (ATL), signaling the end of the beginning of operations of the Airline. Commencement date of domestic operations will be announced in due course,” he said.