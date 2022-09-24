Nigeria Air Announces Job Openings

Nigeria Air Limited, the country’s national carrier, has announced that it is looking to fill a number of positions within the organization.

The airline announced this in a statement on Friday.

It will “launch shortly with Boeing 737-800 (NG) aircraft, followed by B787 aircraft for international operations,” according to the national carrier.

Nigeria Air is recruiting 👇#AviationNG pic.twitter.com/qtgK5Uysxk — Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria (@fmaviationng) September 23, 2022

“The new airline will be owned by a Nigerian private investor consortium together with a 5 percent federal government holding, including Ethiopian Airline’s shareholding,” the company said.

As a result, Nigeria Air has announced that it is now accepting applications for qualified and experienced Boeing 737 captains, first officers, senior cabin crew, cabin crew, and engineers (B1/B2 preferred).

The jobs would be based in Abuja or Lagos, with “competitive salaries to be offered.”

“All qualified and interested candidates are to visit the application portal for other open positions which will be available shortly on the website www.nigeriaair.world,” it said.

“In addition, due to the immediate recruitment requirements for the above operational positions only, we ask that CVS be sent to the following email address: recruitment@nigeriaair.world.”

The airline also stated that while applications will be carefully reviewed and qualified candidates will be invited for interviews, applications that do not meet the above criteria will be ignored.