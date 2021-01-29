fbpx
Nigeria Adds To Its COVID-19 Vaccine Reserve

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVID-19 NewsNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigeria Adds To Its COVID-19 Vaccine Reserve

January 29, 2021026
Nigeria Adds To Its COVID-19 Vaccine Reserve

An additional 41 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been acquired by the Nigerian government, as stated by health minister Osagie Ehanire.

The minister said that the date for the delivery of the vaccine doses has not been set.

He added that the date will be set when the manufacturers are able to deliver the vaccine doses.

Ehanire said, “We do not have an exact date.

“The date it comes out depends on when the manufacturers are able to deliver, and that is not something that any country can enforce at this time.”

The vaccines were secured by efforts of the African Union (AU) to assist countries on the continent to get vaccines for their citizens.

READ ALSO: WHO Rolls Out Plan To End Suffering From Neglected Tropical Diseases

In an announcement on Thursday announced that it had secured an extra 400 million COVID-19 vaccines for the African continent.’

This is in addition to the already-secured 270 million doses it said it had secured.

On Nigeria not being able to set the time of delivery, Ehanire explained, “the timelines are not in the hands of the recipient.”

Who Will Pay For The Vaccine?

The vaccines are gotten from three main pharmaceutical sources including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.

The source of funding for the purchase of the vaccine doses is the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

READ ALSO: COVID-19 Guideline Violators To Face Six Months Jail Term

Ehanire said of the funding, “Nigeria is mobilising resources.

“We have some funds ready. We will make a substantial deposit when it is time.”

He added that Nigeria would cover the cost of logistics of delivery and administration.

About Author

Nigeria Adds To Its COVID-19 Vaccine Reserve
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Visa Ban COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 2, 2019076

National Assembly Complex ‘Almost Collapsing’ says Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, says the National Assembly Complex is “almost collapsing.” NAN quoted Gbajabiamila as saying this when he hosted Boss Mustapha, secretary to
Read More
Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 12, 2017038

Gold Strengthens by 0.25% to $1,250.93/Ounce

Gold soared higher on Monday, December 11, as the dollar retreated on the back of lacklustre U.S. wages data. Spot gold was up 0.25 percent at $1,250.93 an ounce at 1040 GMT, while U.S. gold futures f
Read More
October 15, 2014235

BANKING & FINANCE JOBS | Heritage Bank CV / Resume Submission 2014 – Nationwide

Heritage Bank is a leading Nigerian bank with an excellent service culture hinged on working with each customer to create a name and heritage for today and for future generations. With the ideals of S
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon