Nigeria Adds 60MW To National Grid

December 14, 2020 19

Nigeria has increased its power generation capacity by 60 megawatts with the launch of the Dadin Kowa Hydropower Plant, in Gombe State. This takes the number of hydropower plants generating electricity in the country to four, this is according to data provided by the Nigerian Electricity System Operator.

According to the NESO data, the new plant generated 30 MW as of 6:00 am. while it generated 30.65 MW at the same time on Sunday.

Nigeria generates its electricity mainly from gas-powered plants, its hydropower plants are responsible for 30 percent of its overall power output. The country’s other hydropower plants include; Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro.

Nigeria’s power generation stood at 4,482.55MW as of 6am on Sunday, down from 4,658.90MW on Saturday.

Gas constraints and a fall in demand by DisCos left 1,915.8MW unused as of 6am on Sunday.

Egbin power plant, which is the biggest in the country recorded an increase of 773MW on Sunday from 692MW on Thursday.

According to the Chairman, Board of Directors, Egbin Power Plc, Mr Temitope Shonubi, the plant produced 500MW of its 860MW capacity.

Six of the country’s 29 power plants were not generating electricity as of 6am on Sunday, four of which were built under the National Integrated Power Project.

The idle plants were Alaoji, Olorunsogo II, Ihovbor, Gbarain, AES and ASCO.