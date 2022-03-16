fbpx

Nigeria Accumulates Over $3bn From Non-Oil Exportation- NEPC

March 16, 2022
The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has given a statement saying that the Nigeria exported non-oil products which have generated over $3.455bn in the 2021 fiscal year.

On Tuesday, the Executive Director, NEPC, Mr. Ezra Yakusak, said this while speaking at a seminar organized by the council in Owerri, the Imo State capital, adding that it was an increase from the $2.21bn generated in 2020.

Yakusak, who was represented by NEPC’s Trade Promotion Advisor in Imo State, Mr. Anthony Ajuruchi, said that the council achieved this due to the implementation of its current mantra, ‘Export for Survival.’

He urged media practitioners to prioritize the exportation of non-oil products as a means of marketing Nigeria’s indigenous products at the international level and diversifying its economy for survival.

He commended exporters in Imo for manufacturing products worth over $2.3m from 2016 to 2021 and exporting the same to countries such as Poland, the USA, Dubai, Italy, and Australia.

While thanking the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for providing the enabling business environment for NEPC’s activities, he called for more support from his government.

He added that the Federal Government had assisted companies with the necessary certification to penetrate the global market.

