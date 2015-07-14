Nigeria Accounts for 14% of Africa’s Smartphone Sales

Nigeria has accounted for 14 per cent of all smartphones across Africa in the first quarter of 2015, leading South Africa which trails behind with 12 per cent.

According to figures released on Monday, July 13, by a technology consulting firm, International Data Corporation (IDC), Nigeria and South Africa contributed significantly to the overall growth seen in Africa, with the countries experiencing year-on-year growth of 135 per cent and 56 per cent, respectively.

Samsung, Tecno, and Apple were the leading smartphone vendors in Africa during the quarter under review.

The three leading vendors accounted for a combined 55 per cent share of Africa’s smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2015.

The company’s first quarter 2015 Mobile Phone Tracker’ shows that smartphones accounted for 63 per cent of the handsets shipped in the Middle East during the quarter and 47 per cent in Africa. This comes at the expense of feature phones, which suffered year-on-year loss of around 20 per cent in both regions and will make up just 27 per cent of the overall MEA handset market by the end of 2019.