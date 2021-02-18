Niger State Government Releases Names Of Kagara Abductees, See Full List

The Niger State Government on Wednesday released the names of the students, teachers and other residents abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kagara.
A list which emanated from the Niger state’s Ministry of Education shows 27 students were abducted alongside 5 staff and 9 members of their families, making a total of 41 persons abducted from the school.
Three of the staff abducted are teachers while two are the non-teaching staff.
Names of abductees
The names of the students are:
The students are: Jamilu Isah, Shem Joshua, Abbas Abdullahi, Isah Abdullahi, Ezekeil Danladi, Haliru Shuibu, Mamuda Suleiman, Danzakar Dauda, Abdulsamad Sanusi, Bashir Abbas.
Suleiman Lawal, Abdullahi Adamu, Habakuk Augustine, Idris Mohammed, Musa Adamu, Abdulkarim Abdulrahman, Abubakar Danjumma, Abdullahi Abubakar, Bashir Kamalideen, Mohammed Salisu.
Yusuf M Kabir, Isah Abdullah Makusidi, Polineous Vincent, Lawal Bello, Mohammed K Shehu, Mubarak Sidi and Abdulsamad Nuhu.
The names of the abducted teachers are: Hannatu Philip, Lawal Abdullahi and Dodo Fodio while the non-teaching staff are Mohammed Musa and Faiza Mohammed.
Others include; Christiana Adama, Faith Adama, Maimuna Suleman, Nura Isah, Ahmad Isah, Khadizat Isah, Mohammed Mohammed, Aisha Isah and Saratu Isah.
Meanwhile, a student Benjamin Habila was shot and killed by the bandits on the school premises.
