fbpx
Niger State Government Releases Names Of Kagara Abductees, See Full List

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Niger State Government Releases Names Of Kagara Abductees, See Full List

February 18, 2021038
Niger State Government Releases Names Of Kagara Abductees, See Full List

The Niger State Government on Wednesday released the names of the students, teachers and other residents abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kagara.

A list which emanated from the Niger state’s Ministry of Education shows 27 students were abducted alongside 5 staff and 9 members of their families, making a total of 41 persons abducted from the school.

Three of the staff abducted are teachers while two are the non-teaching staff.

Names of abductees

The names of the students are:

The students are: Jamilu Isah, Shem Joshua, Abbas Abdullahi, Isah Abdullahi, Ezekeil Danladi, Haliru Shuibu, Mamuda Suleiman, Danzakar Dauda, Abdulsamad Sanusi, Bashir Abbas.

READ ALSO: Latest N-Power News Roundup For Thursday 18th February

Suleiman Lawal, Abdullahi Adamu, Habakuk Augustine, Idris Mohammed, Musa Adamu, Abdulkarim Abdulrahman, Abubakar Danjumma, Abdullahi Abubakar, Bashir Kamalideen, Mohammed Salisu.

Yusuf M Kabir, Isah Abdullah Makusidi, Polineous Vincent, Lawal Bello, Mohammed K Shehu, Mubarak Sidi and Abdulsamad Nuhu.

The names of the abducted teachers are: Hannatu Philip, Lawal Abdullahi and Dodo Fodio while the non-teaching staff are Mohammed Musa and Faiza Mohammed.

Others include; Christiana Adama, Faith Adama, Maimuna Suleman, Nura Isah, Ahmad Isah, Khadizat Isah, Mohammed Mohammed, Aisha Isah and Saratu Isah.

Meanwhile, a student Benjamin Habila was shot and killed by the bandits on the school premises.

About Author

Niger State Government Releases Names Of Kagara Abductees, See Full List
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Babatunde Fowler NEWS
August 26, 20151762

New FIRS Boss, Babatunde Fowler, Targets Increase in Tax Revenue

The new Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Babatunde Fowler, has formally assumed office and has pledged partner with the relevant stakeholders to boost the nation’s tax rev
Read More
October 6, 2014049

Naira Pressure Likely To Continue This Week

The pressure on naira may continue this week following dollar supply shortage as foreign exchange markets close for the two days holiday to mark the Muslim festival. However, the Central Bank of Niger
Read More
July 28, 2014045

Commonwealth Games: Team Nigeria Picks Another Weightlifting Gold Medal

Nigerian weight lifter, Oluwatoyin Adesanmi, yesterday, added a second gold medal to Team Nigeria’s campaign at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. Weightlifting has put Nigeria on th
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon