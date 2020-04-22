Niger State Corp Members Donate 850 Hand Sanitizers, Disinfectant Hand Wash

The National Youth Service Corps has donated 850 hand sanitizers and disinfectant hand wash to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic in Niger State.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, while handing over the materials to the COVID-19 task force team said that the items were produced locally by some serving corps members under the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme.

“The corps members were trained to produce the hand sanitizers and disinfectant hand wash as part of their contributions in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.”

In the same view, the North Central Zonal Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi, who represented the NYSC Director-General Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated that the manufacturing of the sanitizers is an initiative by the NYSC Director-General to assist in curtailing COVID-19 in the Country as a whole.

While receiving the items on behalf of the Niger State Task Force on COVID-19, Alhaji Baba Wachiko, who expressed optimism over the gesture by the NYSC, noted that such collective efforts would contribute immensely towards the campaign against the global pandemic.

He however assured to make use of the sanitizers and other items contributed by the NYSC in Niger State at the appropriate time, while urging other agencies in the state to also partner with the state in the fight against the global pandemic.

Source: VON