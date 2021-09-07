fbpx

Niger Seals Eight Banks, Abuja Electric Office Over N456m ‘Unpaid Taxes’

September 7, 20210157
Branches of eight commercial banks operating Niger State have been shut down by the state’s Internal Revenue Service alongside three other organizations over alleged N456.7 million unpaid tax liability.

The Executive Chairman of the Niger State Internal Revenue Service, Mohammed Etsu, on Monday stated that the operation was done in line with the provisions of the relevant tax laws.

The affected organizations and amount owed are; Stanbic IBTC Bank for N113.2 million tax liability; Polaris Bank, N74.8 million; UBA, N68.9 million; Union Bank, N47.1 million; First Bank, N45.7 million; Heritage Bank, N31.5 million; Unity Bank N14 million; and GTB N8.2 million.

Also affected for tax violation in the state was the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Plc over N45.8 million unpaid tax.

Others include Aloe Vera International Hotel (N3.9 million) and a restaurant (N3.2 million) in the state capital.

The Executive Chairman stated that several attempts have been made by the service to allow the defaulting organizations to pay their respective tax obligations. But the organizations failed to fulfill their tax duties.

He advised other defaulters to comply with the authorities by paying their taxes to avoid having their offices sealed.

