Niger Republic President Condoles With Buhari Over Plane Crash

The President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum has called President Muhammadu Buhari to express his country’s condolences, over the plane crash that killed 11 persons, notably the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru last Friday.

This is just as President Buhari gave assurance that the country will not abandon the families of the late COAS and the other 10 military officers who died in the ill-fated plane crash.

Spokesman to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement issued o Sunday, disclosed that the President of Niger called to condole with Buhari on Saturday to and the government and people of Nigeria over the incident.

Bazoum described the plane crash and the deaths as tragic and unfortunate while expressing the condolences of the government and people of the Niger Republic

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the deceased and grant fortitude to their families, friends and the entire nation to bear the losses.

In his response, President Buhari commended his Nigerien counterpart for sympathizing with Nigerians during at a moment of grieving and assured that the gesture was well noted.

He expressed the nation’s appreciation and gratitude for the sacrifices of the departed military men and promised that the nation will not let their families down