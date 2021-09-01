Niger Govt Suspends Operation Of Cattle Markets Over Insecurity

September 1, 2021 102

Abubakar Bello, the Governor of Niger State has suspended the operation of cattle markets across the state.

Insecurity

This directive was communicated in a statement signed on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, which stated that it was part of measures to address security challenges in the state.

The directive is expected to take effect from Wednesday.

“Any vehicle carrying cattle into the state must show way-bill and evidence of the origin where the cattle were purchased and their destination,” the statement added.

Petrol Sales

The statement also noted that the state government had banned the sale of petroleum products in jerry cans or any other containers at filling stations.

“All filling stations should not sell petrol of more than ₦10,000 to each vehicle at a time and should be wary of vehicles or motorcycles coming for repeat purchases,” the statement read.

Motorcycle

The government also said it had suspended the operation of trucks carrying firewood/timber across the state, adding that all motorcycles are only allowed to operate from 6:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m.

“Government is aware of the inconveniences the measures would cause the people, but the decision was taken in the overall interest of the state.

“Government has condemned in strong terms the degree of carnage and mayhem bandits and kidnappers are causing to some parts of the state and reiterated its continued determination to rid the state of any security threat”.

Vigilance

The Niger state government, therefore, called on the people of the state to be very vigilant, security conscious and report all suspicious characters, movements or objects to security agents.

They also directed security agencies to ensure effective and strict compliance/enforcement of these measures.