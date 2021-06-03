Niger Govt. Bans Commercial Motorcycles Over Insecurity

June 3, 2021 57

The Niger State Government has banned commercial motorcycles from operating in Minna, stating that the ban was proactive steps in reducing the level of insecurity and protecting the state and government seat from bandits.

The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Ahmed Ketso disclosed on Wednesday while briefing Journalists on insecuirty in the state.

“The ban on commercial motorcyclists is a step to avoid an attack. However private motorcyclists are free to operate from 6 am to 9 pm every day,” he said.

“There is the need to protect Minna as the seat of government because as we all can see, the bandits are leaving around us.”

Ketso while speaking about the recent kidnap said that the negotiation was not about the payment of ransom but on how to secure the release of the pupils unhurt.

“I want to assure you that we have intensified efforts towards the safe release of the abducted children. We are being careful to ensure that there is no collateral damage on the part of the pupil we are rescuing,” he added.

He also said “the government is also aware that the bandits are demanding ransom from parents of the pupils, that government is however not involved in such negotiation.

“The state government has provided lots of logistics to security agencies in the state towards enhancing our performance in the fight against the bandits”.