Niger Gov Calls For Need To Boost Investors’ Confidence In Nigeria

September 27, 20210254
The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, has highlighted the need for a boost of investors’ confidence amid Nigeria’s current security challenges.

He said this while attending a bilateral trade and investment conference in Istanbul, Turkey, noting that the government was taking steps to tackle the issue of insecurity in the country.

He cited the bad press given to the security situation in the country as the factor responsible for the loss of investors’ confidence.

Sani said, “I know a few Turkish companies that are in Nigeria at the moment. They are doing their business and doing really well. So, I think there’s the need to build investors’ confidence with regards to the security challenges in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: "E-results Will Improve Quality Of Electoral Process" – INEC

“there’s the urgent need to change the narrative and to mount aggressive image laundering campaigns to change the negative perception and impression of foreign investors towards our country. Every country of the world has its own peculiar challenges, but they are surmountable.

“I am glad we are able to attend the bilateral economic, trade and investment forum. We’ve met with lots of companies, including security companies as well. In my opinion, the event was timely and the organizers did a wonderful job.”

He said that many investors from Turkey expressed interest in doing businesses in Nigeria but were deterred by the state of security in the country.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

