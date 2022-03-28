fbpx

Niger Gov Bello Seeks $184m Investment From Dubai

March 28, 20220269
Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello is seeking a $184 million investment, as he arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE), alongside his peers, for an Annual Investment Meeting (AIM).

Bello, according to a statement by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the Head of Media and Information at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), is eyeing investment into his state by first meeting AIM’s high-level networking group.

The statement also has it that the Niger governor is concentrating on presenting his state potential as an agricultural industrial processing zone, where it is expected that huge sums will be plowed into agriculture infrastructure.

Aside from Bello, 13 other Nigerian governors are also in Dubai already for investment purposes.

The AIM, which is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, is expected to witness a highly engaging interaction.

The interaction would be anchored on behalf of the Nigerian governors by the Emirates foreign ministry of foreign affairs and international corporation headed by Sheik Abdallah and assisted by Walid of AIM.

“Beginning from Tuesday, AIM global leaders debate. Abia State governor,  Okezie Ikpeazu will have a business to government meeting with SALIC at the investment hub in Dubai.

“Ikpeazu will also meet with Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Markaz, Elite Agro, and Sharaf Group Investment. He is also expected to grace the AIM startup adware’s to acquire a comparative advantage with startup companies in Abia State.

“Bayelsa State governor, Duoye Diri, who has already been in Dubai since Saturday, will be meeting with El  Sewedy Electric. In another business to government meeting also facilitated by Dubai foreign ministry.

“Diri will be meeting AMEA power and he will also be at the humanitarian summit among other meetings. Governor Diri will finalise his activities by attending the closing ceremony and Dubai declaration of the World Investment Forum,” the statement added.

Niger Gov Bello Seeks $184m Investment From Dubai
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

