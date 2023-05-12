Niger Delta Exploration & Production Managing Director To Speak At South Sudan Energy Event

Gbite Falade, CEO and Managing Director (MD) of oil and gas investment company, Niger Delta Exploration & Production (NDEP), will participate at South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2023 as a speaker. His participation demonstrates NDEP’s commitment to technical development and oilfield innovations in East Africa.

In 2012, NDEP established a strategic partnership with South Sudan’s National Oil Company, the Nile Petroleum Corporation to form the Nile Delta Petroleum Company Joint Venture for the purpose of optimizing crude oil production in the East African country while bringing brownfield, power, and production optimization techniques to South Sudan.

A fully integrated energy company that operates the 12,000 barrel-per-day Ogbele Marginal field in the eastern Niger Delta Basin, NDEP is Nigeria’s foremost indigenous and independent operator of small- to medium-sized fields and has been active in the development of downstream, midstream, and upstream assets throughout the West African country.

NDEP’s ongoing relationship with South Sudan has resulted in the optimization of crude oil production and the commercialization of gas through the implementation of gas production, processing, distribution, and sales projects, thus resulting in an increased volume of net crude oil production.

“Falade’s participation at this year’s edition of SSOP 2023 will serve to solidify South Sudan’s position as the nexus of regional energy cooperation,” state s Energy Capital & Power Senior Director, James Chester, adding, “As the only major oil producer in East Africa, South Sudan stands to benefit from Nigeria’s expertise across the exploration and production industries. SSOP 2023 provides the opportunity for the two to strengthen bilateral relations even further.”

Organized in official partnership with South Sudan’s Ministry of Petroleum SSOP will be held under the theme, ‘The Engine of East African Growth’, and will demonstrate the country’s role as a key player in the development of African energy. Taking place in Juba from 14-16 June 2023, the sixth edition of SSOP will deliver new deals, new investments and new relationships with global industry leaders while fostering development across the entire energy value chain.