Niger Assembly Passes ₦60.7BN Budget For 25 LGAs

September 21, 20210169
Niger State House of Assembly has passed the 2021 budget of the 25 local governments to the sum of ₦60,725,185,827.

This follows the presentation of a report by the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The budget, which was on Tuesday approved during the House plenary, comprised of recurrent expenditure of 47,161,744,412, with capital expenditure of 13,563,441,415.

Break down

Hon. Shuaibu Liman Iya, Chairman House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, during the presentation of the committee’s report, said that out of the over 60 billion planned for the fiscal year, about 42 billion is for statutory allocation.

Others are over 4 billion for Value Added Tax (VAT), while about 4 billion is for 10 percent state allocation and over 1 billion is for internally generated revenue.

Iya lamented that due to the dwindling nature of the national economy, which led to a reduction in allocation for various levels of government, the majority of the councils still remain in deficit and cannot pay a hundred percent salary.

He, however, urged the councils to look inward and strategise in order to improve the revenue base and ensure maximum revenue generation.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

