Niger Assembly Passes ₦60.7BN Budget For 25 LGAs

Niger State House of Assembly has passed the 2021 budget of the 25 local governments to the sum of ₦60,725,185,827.
This follows the presentation of a report by the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.
The budget, which was on Tuesday approved during the House plenary, comprised of recurrent expenditure of ₦47,161,744,412, with capital expenditure of ₦13,563,441,415.
Break down
Hon. Shuaibu Liman Iya, Chairman House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, during the presentation of the committee’s report, said that out of the over ₦60 billion planned for the fiscal year, about ₦42 billion is for statutory allocation.
Others are over ₦4 billion for Value Added Tax (VAT), while about ₦4 billion is for 10 percent state allocation and over ₦1 billion is for internally generated revenue.
Iya lamented that due to the dwindling nature of the national economy, which led to a reduction in allocation for various levels of government, the majority of the councils still remain in deficit and cannot pay a hundred percent salary.
He, however, urged the councils to look inward and strategise in order to improve the revenue base and ensure maximum revenue generation.
