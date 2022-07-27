NIESV To Elect New President, Sets Agenda For Nigerian Estate Surveyors

Johnbull Amayaevbo, the newly elected president of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors & Valuers (NIESV), has announced plans to launch a strategic action targeted at raising the bar for professional estate surveying practise throughout Nigeria.

Amayavbo’s official inauguration ceremony as the 25th president and members of the Council of NIESV will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Abuja.

In a statement, Mr Amayaevbo said that during his term, he would focus on four strategic agendas that would significantly alter the professional institution’s national stance and raise the bar for industry professionals.

He said, “For this administration, our strategic direction will focus on rebranding, research and development, capacity building and improving the welfare of our members. More than ever, we are committed to uplifting NIESV to greater heights.”

The new president further stated that he would work closely with his management committee members to ensure that practitioners and stakeholders strictly adhered to professional norms.

“We will run our tenure based on law and order. With an established feedback mechanism in place, we will regularly assess and make necessary adjustments to policy based on feedback from our members in order to ensure that every member becomes an ambassador of the professionalism for which the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers is renowned.”

As president of NIESV, Amayaevbo has 30 years of experience as an estate surveyor and valuer. Plants and equipment, right-of-way purchase, facility management, real estate brokerage (residential, commercial, industrial and logistical spaces), and more are among his areas of expertise in asset value.

Amayaevbo requested assistance from NIESV members, partners from the public and private sectors, and government organisations at all levels to raise industry standards.