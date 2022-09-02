NiDCOM Urges Nigerians To Obey UAE’s New Visa Requirements, Laws

According to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chair of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), several Nigerians who were expelled from Dubai attempted to get around the UAE’s new visa requirements.

In response to recent reports that some Nigerians were stuck in Dubai and other Nigerians had been turned away from the UAE, she said this on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a viral video purportedly showing Nigerians delayed at the Dubai airport went viral. According to Twitter user @dunchichi, at least 20 Nigerians were stuck at the airport and their passports had been confiscated.

Dabiri-Erewa claimed in a message on her Twitter account on Thursday that some Nigerians attempted to “circumvent” the new United Arab Emirates (UAE) visa criteria for specific age categories despite being notified about them.

“Warned on the new UAE visa rules for certain age categories. Many now try to circumvent by applying for ‘family visas’. They get the visas and travel alone. Also 6 months genuine bank statement, accommodation, return ticket must be produced. Another set to be sent back now,” she tweeted.

Nigerian travelers are required by UAE visa regulations to “have a hotel booking or proof of accommodation address for the entire time of intended stay,” although residents are exempt from this need.

In addition to other rules, the regulations provide that if the sponsor (or agent) is not present when the passenger arrives at the airport, they will be deported on the same aircraft.

In another video posted by NiDCOM on Thursday, dated August 4, Dabiri-Erewa said that the UAE tightened its visa requirements due to “poor behavior” by some Nigerians.

“So, what the Dubai authorities have done is they have made their visa processes more stringent. So, if you are below 30, no visa for you if you are male below 30.

“It is very difficult. They have made it so stringent that you are not likely to fulfill it. It doesn’t matter who you are.

“Secondly, if you’re looking to Dubai now, you have to provide a six-month bank account, you have to have your return ticket and you must show proof of accommodation and if you lie, they are going to know and turn you back.

“So, let’s learn to obey laws of other countries and just do the right things because there are too many good Nigerians in Dubai.”

