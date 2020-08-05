NiDCOM Repatriates 306 Nigerians from UAE

- August 5, 2020
Three hundred and six Nigerians have arrived in the country from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 8:00am.

“Some Evacuees will disembark in Abuja while others will proceed to MM Int’l Airport, Lagos,” NIDCOM tweeted on its handle.

According to the agency, although the evacuees have tested negative to COVID-19, they will be undergoing mandatory self-isolation in line with guidelines from the Presidential Task Force and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Source: Channels TV

