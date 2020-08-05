NiDCOM Repatriates 306 Nigerians from UAE

Three hundred and six Nigerians have arrived in the country from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 8:00am.

“Some Evacuees will disembark in Abuja while others will proceed to MM Int’l Airport, Lagos,” NIDCOM tweeted on its handle.

According to the agency, although the evacuees have tested negative to COVID-19, they will be undergoing mandatory self-isolation in line with guidelines from the Presidential Task Force and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 and will now proceed on a 14 day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria, and Presidential Task Force on #COVID-19.@NigeriaGov, @DigiCommsNG 2/2 pic.twitter.com/9zdiEbO0m3 — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) August 5, 2020

Source: Channels TV