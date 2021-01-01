fbpx
NiDCOM Reacts To Killing of George Nkecho In Ireland

January 1, 2021034
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday, that a twenty-seven-year-old Nigerian, George Nkencho, has been killed in Ireland.

It is unclear what led to the controversial killing of Nkencho, but it was gathered that the victim was killed by an Irish police officer.

Reacting to the incident, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, NiDCOM Chairman, condemned the killing, describing it as callous and wicked.

Dabiri-Erewa, who was apparently disturbed by the killing, called for a full, thorough and fair investigation into the matter.

While calling for calm and patience, the NiDCOM boss asked the “obviously enraged Nigerian community in Ireland to exercise patience and await the outcome of an investigation into the unfortunate incident.”

She also commiserated with the Nkencho family and the Nigerian community in Ireland over the killing of George, praying to God to give the family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Meanwhile, the African Advocacy Network Ireland (AANI) has expressed shock to learn about the callous shooting dead of George Nkencho on Wednesday, December 30.

According to the group, the circumstances surrounding the killing of a mentally challenged young man has enraged the African community and demanded a full independent public inquiry.

