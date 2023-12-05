NIDCOM, Pelican Encourage Diasporan Nigerians to Foster Local Investments

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called for increased collaboration in investments between Nigerians residing abroad and their home country. This appeal was made during the Avenue Impact Winner Ball held in London, an exclusive event for diaspora project professionals.

At the event, Dabiri-Erewa highlighted various initiatives by NIDCOM, encouraging diasporans to actively engage in programs such as the Diaspora Mortgage Scheme and the Diaspora Investment Summit. These initiatives aim to facilitate investments in diverse sectors and provide a platform for diasporans to contribute to the development of Nigeria.

Dabiri-Erewa stated, “Key into our programs. We have a Diaspora Mortgage Scheme where you can get N60 million for a mortgage from the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. This allows you to own your own homes in Nigeria without a third party.”

She also mentioned the Diaspora Investment Summit, expressing pride in the investments made by diasporans in areas such as agriculture, food business, and healthcare. Dabiri-Erewa highlighted the establishment of 12 hospitals in the last two years by diasporan doctors and emphasized NIDCOM’s commitment to providing a platform to facilitate such investments.

Additionally, Dabiri-Erewa mentioned the Diaspora Investment Trust Fund, encouraging diasporans to pool resources together. She said, “If all of you in this room put £1,000 into an investment, you can decide what you want to do with it positively. Let’s come together to build Nigeria, and I think we are making a lot of progress in that regard.”

Babatunde Adeyemo, the Chief Executive Officer of Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited, also spoke at the event, emphasizing strategic relocation plans for diasporans, particularly in the real estate sector. Adeyemo provided insights into essential factors such as due diligence, government-approved layouts, and the importance of thorough research to avoid potential pitfalls in real estate investments.

The call for increased collaboration and investment from the diaspora community underscores the potential for diasporans to play a significant role in the economic development of Nigeria, leveraging their expertise, resources, and networks for positive impact.