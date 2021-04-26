fbpx
NICON Says It Received No Summon From Senate Over N17.4bn Non-remittance Of Pension

April 26, 20210168
National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria

Management of the National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON) clarified that it had not been summoned by the Senate.

The clarification came after there were claims in the media that there had been a summon over non-remittance of pension funds to the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

The management disclosed this in a statement stating that it was not liable to PTAD for pension funds.

“The management of NICON Insurance said that they have not received any summons from the Senate Committee on Public Accounts and are, therefore, unaware of the existence of such summons as reported by the media.

“It is of great concern to management that NICON has been subjected to the court of public opinion on a matter in which we have discharged our duty as a responsible corporate citizen.

“To set the records straight, NICON transferred assets to PTAD under the leadership of Sharon Ikeazor in place of the legacy pension funds for over 50 agencies and parastatals of the Federal Government in June 2017.

“PTAD has all the title documents of the properties in its possession and has been collecting rent on them in the last four years. NICON is therefore not liable to PTAD for any pension funds.”

NICON Says It Received No Summon From Senate Over N17.4bn Non-remittance Of Pension
