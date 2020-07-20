Nicki Minaj Shows off Baby Bump

Nicki Minaj, a Trinidadian-born rapper, has announced that she’s expecting her first child with Kenneth Petty, her husband.

The 37-year-old singer took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a handful of photos showing her in what seemed to be a two-piece sporting a baby bump.

In one of the photos, the ‘Good Form’ rapper can be seen wearing a tiny glitzy bikini and a bright yellow wig — posing on a pink chair and showing off her brightly made-up face.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, captioned one of the pictures.

In September 2019, Minaj gave fans a shocker when she announced she was retiring from music to start a family — in a decision that elicited mixed reactions from music lovers.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE,” she had written.

In June of the same year, she had told listeners of her Queen Radio show that she and Kenneth had applied for a marriage license and would tie the knot thereafter.

“We did get our marriage license. I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything,” she had said.

Source: The Cable